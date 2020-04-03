Malaika Arora and her divorce with Arbaz Khan came as a shocker for everyone. But now both are happily separated and finding love in other people. But the reason behind their divorce remains unclear. While many say that it was because of Malaika’s growing romance with Arjun Kapoor, others pointed fingers at Arbaaz. The two kept mum but in a throwback interview, Malaika talked about the divorce and got candid.

On a chat show with Kareena Kapoor, ‘What Women Want, Malaika opened on how her family was worried about her when she decided to take this step. She said, “Everyone suggested me to don’t do it, ‘no one is going to say that your decision is right, so go for it’. Even the night before I got divorced, my family asked me ‘Are you sure about your decision?’ But I think, people who care for you will definitely be worried about you.”

She further added, “The decision was never easy to make and at the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. We both decided to take this step as it would be better for us and the people around us.”

Arbaaz and Malaika together have a son named Arhaan. Malaika shared with Kareena that her son has accepted the situation and is rather happy to her smiling again. She was quoted saying, “I would want a happy environment for my child and with time he has been more accepting. Not only this but one day he even said, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling.”