Meghan Markle Makes 4 Revelations In New Podcast Episode; Deal Or No Deal Stint!

Meghan Markle addressed her childhood image issues, being ‘envious’ of Paris Hilton, and more in a new episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been making headlines every week due to the Duchess of Sussex’s candid revelations about not only her royal life and family with Prince Harry, In addition, she shared anecdotes from her early career and childhood. In the most recent episode, Markle talks with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger.

Each week, Meghan’s podcast discusses the various labels that are attached to women and how they attempt to limit them.

The Duchess of Sussex addresses the issue of women being referred to as “Bimbo” after discussing mental health last week with Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu. In her own words, Meghan reflected on her own early career and the time she felt she was forced to feel “all looks and little substance” while deconstructing the term and its impact on women. The following are the key revelations made by the Meghan in the new episode.

Meghan began her podcast by discovering a “rare occurrence” for anyone with two children under the age of four: she recently had the time to flip through TV channels.

The Duchess went on to say that her recent TV time reminded her of her days as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. Meghan reflected on how grateful she was to have a job that allowed her to pay her bills while auditioning.

Meghan went on to say that she left Deal or No Deal because she didn’t like the way it felt to her. “The job was nice,” she says, “but I was not grateful for the sense it made me feel.” I was surrounded on stage by smart women, but that wasn’t the reason we were there.

I’d leave with a pit in my stomach, knowing that I was much more than what was being objectified on stage.” Markle recalled a backstage incident in which a woman who ran the show couldn’t properly pronounce her last name at the time and would say, “Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!”

The Duchess of Sussex’s most latest podcast guest was Paris Hilton, also during their discussion, the Duchess revealed that when she was younger, she felt “final judgment and envy” towards Hilton as she was always “the clever one” and Hilton was “the pretty one.” Meghan spoke about growing up in Los Angeles and Paris at same time, saying, “I was this nerd, My mind couldn’t imagine what we would discuss considering how much of your identity was placed on you, or adopted , or you embraced, or you used to build a career – was about not relying on intelligence.”

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who is also girl mom, about just how she desires her daughter to grow up. In response to a question about her daughter’s future, Meghan expressed her wish that her daughter, whom she shares with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison, and her husband, be “intelligent and authenticity. Lilibet Diana should defy stigmas and not be defined by her outward appearance,” she says.