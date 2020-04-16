Television actor Chahatt Khanna and Bollywood singer Mika Singh have been in the headlines for few days for their pictures on Instagram together with the hashtag #QuarantineLove. Soon fans started noticing their pictures on social media especially after the post in which Chhahatt wrote, she is glad they found each other during the quarantine. While fans are wondering if the two are dating or not, Chahatt later clarified that she is collaborating with Mika Singh for the upcoming song called, Quarantine Love.

Clearly, there’s a lot of hype about this song, especially since both Mika and Chahatt have been teasing fans with the hashtag. Well, the song has finally released now. Sharing the teaser, Chahatt Khanna wrote, “So Finally our music single is coming out tomorrow on 15th at 2pm called #quarantinelove @saregama_official and other music apps and all portals, guys pls do watch #badeachelagtehain #quarantinelove @mikasingh.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-94oG6Hb_t/?utm_source=ig_embed

The teaser gives a glimpse into the chemistry between Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna, leaving fans super-excited for the song. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, their posts also sparked rumours of Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh’s live-in relationship. Clearing the air, Chahatt Khanna told Pinkvilla, “We met for a coffee in the past to discuss work and that’s how we connected. We shot something on our mobile camera. Just two of us and the one who shot for us. We didn’t plan anything as such. We didn’t think that when we just updated a post and all these reports came out. Now we are scratching our head and not able to understand why these reports. Nothing more or nothing less to this.”

Mika Singh & Chahatt Khanna Share #QuarantineLove As Mika Pulls Her In Bed Gepostet von Womansera am Donnerstag, 16. April 2020