Pre-Wedding Style Diaries: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Exude Elegance At Their Sangeet Night!

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared new unseen photos from their wedding Sangeet on Instagram. The couple dressed in black and ivory to dance the night away.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya recently renewed their vows in Udaipur and celebrated lavishly.

Natasa and Hardik had a big fat Indian wedding with numerous functions planned, following the trend of Bollywood celebrities having elaborate wedding ceremonies. The couple looked absolutely stunning as they entered the sangeet ceremony in dreamy outfits.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya look absolutely stunning in their heavy work sangeet outfits. There black and ivory looks for Sangeet night are what dreams are made of.

The wedding of cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic was a royal affair. The couple has been sharing photos from the various functions, which took place at a luxury resort in Udaipur. The most recent photos show them having fun at their grand Sangeet.

Hardik and Natasa released new unseen photos from their wedding sangeet with the caption, “My dance partner for life.”

The couple is dressed in heavily embellished black and ivory traditional outfits in the photo. Continue reading to see what the couple wore.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Sangeet Look Decoded

The Photos of Hardik and Natasa shows having a great time at their Sangeet, showing off their dance moves, posing for the camera, and sealing the deal with a kiss amid pretty fireworks.

Natasa wore a heavily embellished ivory lehenga for the occasion, and Hardik matched her in a black embroidered sherwani. Their outfits are from Manish Malhotra’s classic Mijwan Collection.

Natasa’s lehenga has an ivory sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline, asymmetric hem, fitted bust, intricate Chikankari embroidery, sequined work, and a plunging back. She accessorised it with a sheer sleeve/dupatta style jacket draped over the shoulders, a floor-sweeping train, feather decorated, and sequin embellishments.

The finishing touches were a diamond necklace, matching earrings, bangles, rings, heels, open hair, and minimal makeup.

Hardik Pandya complemented his wife in a signature Manish Malhotra sherwani that included a black bandhgala jacket, kurta, and straight-fitted pants. The jacket has front button closures, full sleeves, intricate ivory brocade embroidery, and a fitted silhouette, whereas the kurta has a pinstripe pattern, an open neckline, and full sleeves.

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa got married on a yacht on January 1, 2020. They married in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. In July 2020, they became parents to a son, Agastya.