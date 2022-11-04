Priyanka Chopra’s Friends And Family Are Making Sure She’s Well-Fed While She’s In India. See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her love for home-cooked meals. She has declared her love for home-cooked meals on countless occasions. The actor recently returned to India for work purposes, where she enjoyed some home-cooked treats. And Priyanka Chopra’s friends and family in India are making sure she’s well-fed while she’s there. On social media, she posted a photo of the instant rebate.

The Desi Girl of Bollywood shared with her fans all the Indian food she is being pampered in her most recent Instagram story. She shared a picture of the food items on the table in front of her, including samosas, paneer gravy, rice, and daal. Her facial expression in the photo perfectly conveys her excitement and passion for Indian cuisine.

PC captioned it, ” “Every day. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well-fed. #HomeFoodIsTheBest.” She added, “Thank you @mubinarattonsey and Aunty, Sister Laali, Vivek and Aziz Master!”

After being away from India for three years, Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time here by indulging in all of the delicious food the country has to offer! She had previously uploaded a photo of herself eating a delicacy called “dabeli.” On Instagram, the actor wrote, “Thank you momma Soni, for the foodcoma #foodlove#dabeli #Streetood.”

Priyanka is an avid food lover and the proud owner of an Indian restaurant in New York City. She opened the establishment with her good friend Maneesh Goyal back in March 2021.

Priyanka is currently one of the most popular personalities in the country. The actor started their career on ABC’s thriller, Quantico, making them the first South Asian actor to headline an American network series. Priyanka made their Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, co-starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.