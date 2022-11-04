Fashion Alert: Princess Kate Middleton Stuns In A Monochrome Camel Ensemble During Scarborough Visit!

Kate Middleton visit to Scarborough, England, in style! The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Scarborough on Thursday, highlighting the work of two organization’s: The Street, which supports young people’s mental health, and The Rainbow Centre, which helps the community cope with rising living costs.

Both are supported by The Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Kate looked stunning in a ravishing beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress with long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit, and a tan Boden belt.

The Princess wore her hair loose with a side part, and natural makeup accentuated her beautiful features. Her elegant ensemble was completed by DeMellier’s ‘Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth Leather,’ as well as Ralph Lauren’s timeless neural-toned high heels.

The Princess of Wales was stunning in beige. Kate’s luxurious look is completed by her stunning bag.

The royal has returned to work after a two-week half-term vacation with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate dazzled the audience in simple black trousers and a stunning blue tweed jacket by Chanel. We adore this look, which has an elegant trim and gold button detail. Her hair was flawlessly blow-dried, and her makeup was flawless, as it always is.

The brunette royal rarely wears vintage or Chanel pieces, so this was a pleasant surprise. Kate does, however, own a Chanel bag, which is also a vintage piece. Chanel’s burgundy bag is from the autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection.

It features the iconic Chanel logo in matching enamel on the front, as well as an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle. It’s constructed of quilted calfskin leather.

Kate’s most recent public appearance was in early October, when she went to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s Copper Box Arena to participate in an event called Coach Core, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.