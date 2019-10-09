Rakhi Sawant’s Mystery Husband Ritesh Confirms “He Exists”, Reveals Details About His Marriage With Rakhi

Share

Rakhi Sawant seems to have gotten a bit overwhelmed with her wedding and is getting the attention that she so badly yearns for. She has gained a lot of limelight recently owing to her secret marriage with Ritesh. She has maintained her space in the headlines ever since she secretly married an NRI in JW Marriott in Mumbai on 28th July. The actress has been trying hard to stay in the news and keeps creating news every other day. Be it by denying her marriage, accepting it, saying it is over, or telling the world she is shifting to Bangalore or the UK to be with her husband, she has found some or the other way to stay in news. Ever since she announced her marriage we are eagerly waiting for her NRI husband to reveal his identity.

After months of speculation of whether he exists or not, Rakhi’s husband Riteish has finally spoken to her SpotBoye and reveals details about his marriage with Rakhi and has stated that Rakhi is a God’s gift to him. Rakhi is known to be the queen of controversies. When asked if he wants to change anything about her he said, “Nothing. I am blessed. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior to me.” And talking about one thing he would never want to change in Rakhi, he said, “Her outspokenness. She is very frank, and I think that’s a great virtue.” Ritesh has shared the news about starting a family and said, “I want two kids. I have a gut feeling that my first will be a daughter and the second one will be a son.” When asked if Rakhi is pregnant, he revealed, “Not yet, but she will soon be.”

Addressing her pregnancy rumours Riteish had said that the news is untrue but was quick to add, “ Not yet, but she soon will be”. When asked about the reason behind staying away from the limelight all this while. He had shared, “I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don’t believe that I exist when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you. Rakhi may be a different person in front of the camera, but she is a wonderful person at heart.”

In an interview post her wedding Rakhi had once revealed that her husband doesn’t want her do bold scenes onscreen post-marriage. Agreeing to the same he said,“That’s right. She is married now, she has a new life. Who would like his wife to go bold on screen? BY the way whatever she told you in that interview was true to every word. I was her fan from the day I saw her in her interview with Prabhu Chawla. And, I have seen almost all her work till date.”

Revealing details about her mystery husband Rakhi had once shared, “Well, his name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled.”

How did Ritesh and Rakhi meet? In an interview, Rakhi had once shared her love story and said, “It’s a fab story. He was my fan. He WhatsApped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back. Then in fact, he proposed if I would like to marry one of his friends. I turned it down politely. Dil mein ghanti nahin baji, I told him. He promptly asked, ‘Mere liye dil mein ghanti bajti hai kya?’ I said I need time to think. As more time rolled by, I realised I was falling in love with Ritesh. And, it was happening so very naturally. Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy.”

Rakhi’s husband Ritesh has finally confirmed his existence. We can’t wait for the couple to share their picture together.