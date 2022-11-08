Randhir Kapoor Comments On Ranbir Being A Father; Says, “Rishi Kapoor Will Be Happy In Heaven”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got a huge joy on Sunday. Yesterday this couple has become the parents of a lovely daughter. Now Randhir Kapoor has reacted to this. He has said that Ranbir Kapoor’s late father Rishi Kapoor will be very happy to hear this news in heaven. Significantly, Alia Bhatt gave birth to a daughter at 12:05 pm in a hospital in Girgaum. As soon as the news came out, there was a wave of happiness among the family members. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of a daughter on Sunday afternoon. Both got married in April this year. After 2 months, she announced that she was pregnant.

Actress Alia Bhatt had a daughter on Sunday afternoon. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were also seen with him on this occasion. Randhir Kapoor has also reacted to this. The actor said, “Alia and Ranbir have brought a lot of happiness to the family. They are our children. We love them very much. I am glad that they have a daughter. My many love and blessings to Ranbir and Alia. My brother Rishi Kapoor today There will be a lot of happiness in heaven. We want everyone to be happy.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also made the official announcement of having a daughter on social media. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “The best news of our life is the arrival of our daughter. She is such a magical girl. Lots of love Ranbir and Alia.” Many people have reacted to Alia Bhatt’s post. These include people like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

Talking about the film careers of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they were last seen working on the big screen in the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, released this year. Talking about the director and writer of this film is Ayan Mukerji.