RanLia’s Daughter Is Potential Superstar, Will Bring Them Close, Make Them Travel A Lot; Predicts Astrologer!

Bollywood couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lovingly called RanLia, are on cloud nine right now. After achieving massive success at the box office with their maiden collaboration, Brahmastra, they welcomed their first child together on November 6, 2022. A wave of happiness and joy is flowing in Kapoor and Bhatt family since the birth of Ranbir and Alia’s baby girl. Several actors from the acting industry have also extended their warm wishes for the well-being of newborns and new mommies. Fans of this celebrity couple cannot keep calm over the arrival of a little bundle of joy in Ranbir and Alia’s life. They are flooding social media with love-filled comments.

Amidst all this, it is to be noted that in her past interactions, Alia has mentioned how 6 is her lucky number and she has given birth to her first baby on the sixth day of November which seems to be a divine coincidence. Now, a popular celebrity numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has made some predictions on the future life of Ranbir and Alia’s ‘miracle girl’.

He said that Alia’s daughter is a ‘potential superstar’ just like her mommy. “Not only has Alia mastered the art and craft of acting, A No. 6-Piscean (3), she’s in her very lucky 30th (3) year (3-6-9 are a family of numbers) while she’s delivering yet another blockbuster- whether she chose that consciously or subconsciously. And yes, it’s a nice Venus-governed date. Potential Superstar in the making too,” stated Jumaani.

“Also, Ranbir is a Libran, and Libra Ruler is No. 6, Venus. So the baby girl will only bring the parents close and will be supremely lucky for the Kapoor khandaan. Not just that, but the Scorpio baby holds the Water sign just like her mother, which means she would make the family travel a lot. The baby’s destiny Number is 5, Mercury, the fastest, known also as buddha, means buddhi (very intelligent),” he added.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, which was consciously decided by them. It is a sum of their respective lucky numbers 6 and 8. Also, the duo chose the sixth month of the year, that is June to announce their pregnancy.

Well, we can only hope that these predictions come true and we get another powerhouse of talent in the film industry!