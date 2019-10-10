Ranveer & Deepika Doing Couple Dance At Wrap-Up Party Of 83 Is Goals

Share

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become the most beloved couple in the glamor world. The way the love of the two have unfolded in magical in itself and they’ve cast a spell on everyone with their mushy and lovey-dovey talks. We’re sure you must have also been swoon over by this couple’s PDA and now a new video of the couple dancing together at the wrap-up party of 83 has come out.

The video has not only stormed the internet but is also giving us more insight into the cuteness of their relationship. The two, twinning in white just looked adorable beyond words with their dance moves. The video, where the couple was dancing as if no one is watching went viral and was loved by all Deep-Veer fans. Let’s scroll down to watch the video with some photographs of Deepika’s look from the party posted by her on her Instagram handle.