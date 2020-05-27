Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two tied the knot in November 2018 after a courtship of six years. They kept the relationship a secret but Ranveer Singh made sure that every time he visited his girlfriend, he brought her flowers. Deepika loves flowers and her Instagram account is proof of that.

During an Instagram live session with Football Indian team captain Sunil Chetri, Ranveer opened up on how he impresses his lady love with flowers and also revealed that he spent lots of money on flowers. “I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl (Deepika) in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers,” Ranveer said.

Further, Ranveer revealed that once his father asked him why do you spend so much money on flowers. The actor said, “I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period.”

During the same conversation, Ranveer also thanked Deepika for contributing so much in his life. “She is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her. It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can’t say it’s healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that’s the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to one,” he added.

