Rihanna Wore A Diamond Watch Worth Whooping 5.7 Crore Around Her Neck At The LV Fashion Show In Paris; See Pics!

Rihanna is not afraid to experiment with her fashion. During her first and second pregnancies, the iconic pop star’s maternity style was flawless. Even though she was expecting her second child, she didn’t back down from starting a new trend. Rihanna wore a stunning timepiece as a choker around her neck rather than on her wrist. Continue reading to learn about the newest trend in town.

Rihanna’s impeccable fashion sense will never let you down. At the latest Louis Vuitton fashion show, the superstar singer walked into the crowd, exposing her baby bump. Riri attended the Louis Vuitton men’s Spring 2024 show on Tuesday evening with partner A$AP Rocky by her side. The Paris show marked American rapper/singer Pharrell Williams’ first collection for the label, as he took over for the late Virgil Abloh. Her outfit and accessories choices made headlines. Continue reading to learn more.

Rihanna can easily be trusted to set trends in a way that only she can. Her latest hat trick was spotted at fashion show in Paris. Rihanna’s choker watch, the award-winning crooner upped her fashion game with her strong accessory choices. Nevertheless, we were captivated by this piece of accessory.

Rihanna’s Look At The LV Fashion Show.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky wore matching outfits to the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show in Paris. The Diamonds singer looked stunning in a blue denim uncheckered jumpsuit that she unzipped to reveal her baby bump. Meanwhile, the rapper was dressed in dark wash jeans shorts, what appeared to be a denim jacket, and green fuzzy slippers from Louis Vuitton.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian were among the other celebrities who attended the LV men’s spring 2024 show in Paris.

Rihanna’s LV Fashion Show ‘Choker Watch’.

A few top musicians and Pharrell’s close friends were spotted at the mega-event, but Rihanna easily stole the show. While her checkered cropped denim shirt with an oversized jacket received a lot of attention, it was her diamond encrusted choker watch that drew the most attention on the Internet. Scroll down for more information.

Rihanna’s look for Pharrell Williams’ debut LV collection at Paris Fashion Week was flawless. What drew people’s attention, however, was a sparkling watch she wore around her neck like a choker. The legendary singer wore a one-of-a-kind choker by Jacob & Co.

In addition to 30 carats of baguette-cut white diamonds on the watch movement, this choker is set with 338 brilliant-cut diamonds. This watch is said to be worth around US $670,000 reportedly Rs.5.7 crores. Along with the choker watch, Rihanna wore a layered necklace and a beanie with a diamond brooch.

Previously, Rihanna wore a Jacob & Co. She wore a Northern Lights watch during her record-breaking Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance. It was set with red sapphire crystals and came with a matching strap.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Relationship.

Rihanna has been dating A$AP Rocky since early 2020. They revealed their relationship in November of that year. In April 2022, there were rumours that the rapper had cheated on her, but they were later proven false. A baby boy was born to the couple in May 2022.