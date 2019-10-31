Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt Shares A Candid Pic Of Sister Alia Bhatt Penning Down Her Thoughts; Pic Inside

Share

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is quite busy shooting for her upcoming project, Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak starring Sanju Baba and Pooja Bhatt and for the sequel, Mahesh Bhatt has decided to cast his loving daughter Alia Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also brings together the Bhatt sisters, Alia and Pooja Bhatt on screen. shooting has already begun in Ooty from October 15th.

The actress had previously mentioned through the social media platforms that this film is too special for us. she shared, it is because this is the first time I’m working with my father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt. At the recent, Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt had opened up about working with her father, She stated, “I think to myself, Have I managed to get the director-actor relationship with him or is it still like he’s my father? I’m confused and I think by the end of the film I will realize what was our director-actor relationship was. It is unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having a high fever but he just doesn’t stop.” It’s very rare.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared an adorable candid picture of sister Alia Bhatt while she was penning down her thoughts between the shooting break. The actress sporting wearing a yellow jacket. She can be seen writing down something in her diary while placing her head on one of her hands in the picture.

On the other hand, the text was not visible enough though it seems like the actress is lost in her deep thoughts. Alongside the pictures, Pooja wrote a caption, “Alia Bhatt writing her destiny…even between the shots! #50daysofSadak2

Sadak 2, will set to be released on 10th-July next year.