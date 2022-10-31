Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Myositis, Ex-Naga Chaitanya’s Brother Sends Her Warm Note!

South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite popular among the youth. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Over a past few months, Prabhu is maintaining a low profile on social media. Her poor health was cited as the reason for her absence from the digital world and her rare public appearances. And now, confirming the same, Samantha has revealed that she is suffering from an autoimmune disorder called myositis.

Taking to Instagram, the Kushi actress shared a photo of herself from hospital with a drip attached to her hand. In the note along, she first expressed gratitude to her fandom for the beautiful response to the trailer of her upcoming film, Yashoda. Further in her caption, she went on to reveal that a few months back, she got diagnosed with muscle weakening disease, myositis. Concluding her long write-up on a hopeful note, Samantha wrote, “THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Soon after Samantha’s revelation of her suffering, her comments section got flooded with messages wishing for speedy recovery. Various celebs like Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, etc. sent in love and strength to the actress. But what grabbed attention was Samantha’s ex-brother-in-law, Akhil Akkineni’s message for her.

Akhil, who is half-brother to Naga Chaitanya dropped a comment on Samantha’s post. It read, “All the love and strength to you dear Sam.”

For the unknown, Akhil Akkineni is the son of Nagarjuna from his second wife Amala Paul, while Naga Chaitanya is born to Lakshmi Daggubati. Last year, Samantha and Naga parted ways after four years of marital bliss. Before tying the knot, they dated each other for ten years.

Professionally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with multiple projects that include Yashoda, Kushi, and Shakuntalam. The Family Man 2 actress is also a part of Raj and DK’s upcoming web series. She is set to enter the Hindi film industry with Dinesh Vijan’s vampire film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.