Anushka Sharma Expresses Disappointment After Virat Kohli’s Hotel Room Video Gets Leaked; Watch!

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has a great fan following, be it in the real world or on social media. The cricketer, who is currently in Australia for the 2022 ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, took to his Instagram handle. He expressed his frustration after a video of his hotel room went viral on the internet. It got leaked without his permission. This angered his wife-Bollywood actress as well. She called it an ‘absolute disgrace.’

Virat shared the video on his Instagram account. He wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Anushka Sharma re-shared the video. She wrote, “Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

The video showed a fan walking into his hotel room. He was showing off Virat’s belongings. Bollywood stars have reacted to Kohli’s video. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, David Warner, and others expressed their anger in the comments section.