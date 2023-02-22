Samantha Ruth Prabhu Prepares For Citadel Shoot; Gets Trained For Action Sequences!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video of herself training in Nainital at night in temperatures as low as 8 degrees Celsius.

Samantha took to Instagram on Monday to share a short video of herself practising with her team outside at night.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos of herself training for high-octane action sequences as she prepares for the shoot of Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

Russo Brothers’ Citadel is currently being filmed in Nainital, Uttarakhand with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

As she prepares for the shoot, the stunning star shared a video of herself training for high-octane action sequences.

Samantha wore peach sportswear and shoes in the video, and her hair was tied back.The actress wore gloves as her crew taught her boxing moves.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben on her Instagram story. The actress looks great in orange athleisure.

In addition to the action sequences, Varun Dhawan and Samantha received martial arts training from a Hollywood action director. With additional shooting locations in Eastern Europe, most of the film will take place in Mumbai.

Samantha also included a photo of a pilgrimage site. The image showed a temple surrounded by greenery. The photo was taken from a bridge and included a building next to the temple.

Samantha went to the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu last week. Samantha was seen praying at the temple in several videos and photos that went viral.

Adapted from the internationally acclaimed series created by Russo Brothers, Citadel is the Indian version created by Raj and DK. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci star in the global version of the series.

On Professional Front

Samantha is preparing to release her film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil in April. Dev Mohan also appears in the mythological romantic drama.

She also has the upcoming romantic film Khusi, in which she co-stars with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha was most recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film Yashoda, which received positive reviews from critics and audiences.