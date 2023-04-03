Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Has The Sweetest Gift For Taylor Swift At Eras Tour; Watch!

Selena Gomez and her younger sister Gracie went to see Taylor Swift perform at her Eras Tour stop in Texas. During the show, Taylor and Gracie exchanged gifts.

Gracie Elliot Teefey and Selena Gomez stole the spotlight at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, while dancing and singing the night away.

At Swift’s Eras Tour second night, the two were spotted in the audience at the venue, supporting Selena Gomez’s BFF. Before and after the show, the sisters were seen going on a VIP golf cart and strolling through the stadium halls with hundreds of Swifties.

Selena Gomez’s Younger Sister Exchange Presents At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

During her performance, Taylor Swift offered Selena Gomez’s 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, her iconic “22” hat! On Saturday, the singer, 33, approached Gracie in front of the stage while able to perform the hit Red song at the AT&T Center in Dallas to collect a charm bracelet Selena’s little sister had made for her!

Taylor Swift and Gracie’s nice and touching moment was recorded. Taylor, who was onstage, noticed Gracie near the stage and offered her the ‘Red’ hat she was wearing. Gracie then presented Taylor with a friendship bracelet, which she gratefully accepted. Gracie left with the cap on her head.

The ‘Calm down’ singer also channelled one of her BFF Taylor’s eras, With her hair pulled back, wearing the cream and navy oversized button down jumper seen in the “Cardigan” video, While her sister Gracie Elliott Teefey donned a purple gown evocative of Swift’s Speak Now period.

Selena Gomez was seen enjoying the time of her life, shouting along to “Cruel Summer.”

Taylor’s Fearless, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation tours have all featured the actor-singer. Ellen Pompeo, Diplo, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Emma Roberts, Shania Twain, and Emma Stone were among the prominent celebrities seen in the Eras tour crowds.

Selena appears to have taken a break from shooting Only Murders in the Building’s third season in New York City to attend the Texas performance. She recently shared a video of the cast, which included Meryl Streep, having fun on site and learning Broadway dances.

Check Out The Viral Video

Taylor Swift gave her 22 hat to speak now Gracie (Selena Gomez sister) pic.twitter.com/n5oEmGgr6w — FACE BY JIMIN OUT NOW/SG3 (@Mybloodselena) April 2, 2023

Taylor’s Eras Tour kicked out on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and will conclude on August 9, 2023, in California. Each sold-out Eras Tour concert lasts more than three hours and has more than 44 songs divided into ten segments. The singer referred to her performance as a “journey across all of my musical eras.”