On fans’ demand, the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi made a comeback with its third season. It is continuously making headlines since the day it first aired. The critics and fans are appreciating the strong storyline of the show and the performances of the entire cast.

In an exclusive interview, actor Shaheer Sheikh who essays the role of Dev Dixit, the protagonist on the show talking about his character and if he can relate to it.

Soon to be father, Shaheer shared how the show was like a homecoming for him. He said, “The initial experience of déjà vu gave way to all of us feeling like we never stopped and just continuing with the same story, just that the time has changed. In fact, at times it felt like we’ve been shooting all this while. Starting at the point where we left the story, equations and bonds made the journey special.”

Shaheer then spoke about his character, Dev in the show, “The show is relatable in the way that it makes you feel like such incidents and issues often happen around you or have been faced by a family member, relative, or a friend. It’s a good thing because TV demands such content, the over-the-top approach needs to make way for reality. As far as my character is concerned, Dev hasn’t changed a bit, but his equation with other characters has changed a little. We’re trying to show that with time how a relationship evolves and what all happens a few years down the line after marriage. That is something I feel we don’t explore much on television.”