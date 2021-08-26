Shahid Kapoor’s Ishq Vishq Co-Star Shenaz Treasury Reveals She And Amrita Rao Never Really Hit Off
Television host and actor Shenaz Treasury was a successful VJ when she made her Bollywood debut in Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishq. The film was a romantic comedy and got released in 2003.
In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her equation with first-ever co-stars- Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Treasury, who is now a social media influencer, besides being an occasional actor and VJ, revealed the first time Shahid Kapoor boarded a plane. She said that for the shoot of their film, Ishq Vishq, they had to travel to the South African capital Cape Town and that was the first-ever flight that Shahid took in his life. While she confessed to sharing a good equation with Shahid even today, the VJ actress revealed an opposite thing for Amrita. She recalled not getting along with Amrita Rao on the sets of their film and that the two never really hit off.
In an interview with Indian Express, Shenaz said, “I see Shahid sometimes at the gym. He’s a really sweet guy. We were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood. I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along.”
Recalling her first day on the sets of the film Shenaz said, “The first day on set was at Sophia College and we were shooting the song Kaun Hai Woh. I remember Ken put a lot of stress on me. He liked me as an actor but he thought I was too fat, which is true. They decided to do a slow-motion scene with me lip-syncing but no one instructed me how that is to be done. I remember doing that with a blow in my hair but not knowing how to do that slow motion. It was hot because it was the middle of summer and I was wearing a red dress.”
Speaking about the same, Shenaz said, “Amrita and I didn’t really hit it off. That’s the truth.”
On being asked what she wanted to change in her debut role, Treasury said, “I would definitely not wear those contact lenses. In the movie, there is a line, Neeli neeli aankhon waali kaun hai woh, so the director insisted that I wear contact lenses, and then the makeup artist used to poke them into my eyes. When I went to do the scene I would see two Shahids, two Amritas. I couldn’t even see clearly because my eyes just can’t take them… I think the contact lenses made me blink a lot so I didn’t like that when I watched the movie but it worked for the character because she was that kind of fun character.”
Ishq Vishq was the acting debut for both Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Shenaz appeared in the movie in a supporting role. The film also featured Vishal Malhotra, Yash Tonk, Neliima Azeem, Satish Shah, and Vivek Vaswani.
Shenaz Treasury made her debut in acting in 2001 with Eduruleni Manishi, a Telugu film. She has worked on MTV’s Most Wanted as a VJ. Besides this, Shenaz has featured in several movies including Delhi Belly, Main Aur Mr. Riight, Aagey Se Right, and Radio.