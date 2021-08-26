Television host and actor Shenaz Treasury was a successful VJ when she made her Bollywood debut in Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishq. The film was a romantic comedy and got released in 2003.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her equation with first-ever co-stars- Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Treasury, who is now a social media influencer, besides being an occasional actor and VJ, revealed the first time Shahid Kapoor boarded a plane. She said that for the shoot of their film, Ishq Vishq, they had to travel to the South African capital Cape Town and that was the first-ever flight that Shahid took in his life. While she confessed to sharing a good equation with Shahid even today, the VJ actress revealed an opposite thing for Amrita. She recalled not getting along with Amrita Rao on the sets of their film and that the two never really hit off.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shenaz said, “I see Shahid sometimes at the gym. He’s a really sweet guy. We were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood. I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along.”