Shahrukh Khan Loves Cooking Italian; Says, If Leave’Can Start ‘Pathan Catering’ Or ‘Bazigar Bakery’!

These days, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is promoting his film Pathan. On the other hand, his song Besharam Rang has sparked a heated debate. The colour of Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in this song has caused quite a stir.

Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, had objected to this. Following that, comments have been pouring in. Due to this, people are divided into two groups on social media. In the midst of all of this, Shah Rukh Khan reached the FIFA World Cup final. The actor joked about his future plans here.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Qatar for the recent FIFA World Cup 2022. He was there to promote his upcoming film Pathan. Before the FIFA final, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he learned to cook during the Corona epidemic and has since become an expert in Italian cuisine. Shahrukh also joked about what kind of business he would try his hand at if he ever had to leave acting.

Shah Rukh Khan has stated that he is an excellent cook of Italian cuisine, which he learned during his time at Corona. Shah Rukh Khan has stated that if he is forced to do something other than acting, he will go into business. He stated that he has the ability to open Pathan Catering, Baazigar Bakery, and Dil Wale Dulhania Sweet Shop.

Pathan, a film starring Shahrukh Khan, will be released in theatres on January 25. It will also feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Aside from that, Shahrukh Khan has a film coming out called ‘Dunki,’ in which he will star alongside Taapsee Pannu.