Shefali Jariwala made a lot of headlines after quite some time when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The main reason was her past relationship with Sidharth Shukla and then her fight with Asim Riaz. Apparently, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala had dated for some time in the past but the relationship didn’t last long. They parted ways and soon Shefali married Parag.

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Shefali Jariwala who got fame in Kaanta Laga said, “I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV.”

She also shared that her father was initially against it, which is why she took her mom into confidence first, and then they both convinced Shefali’s father. “And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely,” she added.

And since then, there is no going back! Before being the part of most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Shefali Jariwala was the part of Nach Baliye season 5. She particpated in the show along with hubby Parag Tyagi, who was then her boyfriend. The two were also seen in Nach Baliye 7 as wild card entries.