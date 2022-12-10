‘Shera Se Breakup Ho Gaya’: Memes Flock In As Report Of Salman Khan Dating Pooja Hegde Surfaces!

After a long time, superstar Salman Khan has hit the headlines for his relationship. The actor has been linked to his co-star from upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde. While some netizens are in disbelief as the guy who has started this rumor is the same who tweeted about Prabhas- Kriti Sanon’s relationship and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s separation, some others are bombarding the social media with hilarious memes on Salman-Pooja’s alleged link-up.

It all started when a self-claimed film critic named Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter handle and posted about the new couple of B-town. “BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources,” he wrote.

Soon after, netizens started asking Sandhu about his source. “Who is that close source who give you information about Bhai ??” wrote one user. Another stated, “From this strange thing that you publish, you only want to make noise in the name of Salman Khan, who is always a commodity and a real gain for you in order to increase the number of interactions and noise with comments, attract viewers and increase the number of followers.” A third netizen user wrote, “2 movie contract ..isn’t it obvious they will spend time.” “Mast joke mara re,” penned a user.

The ones who trusted on Umair’s news started pointing out the 24 years age gap between Salman and Pooja. “Pooja is Salman’s daughter’s age if not younger. How disgusting this Bollywood is and then they claim love is blind. Pooja is surely getting a huge inheritance if this goes through,” read the comment. A user also talked about Salman’s close relationship with his bodyguard Shera. “Shera se break up up gaya?”, he asked.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus. Her maiden collaboration with Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release sometime in the second half of 2023.