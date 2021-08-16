Shilpa Shetty makes her first public appearance after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest talks about staying positive during tough times.

Recently, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty made her first appearance after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra last month in the porn apps case. The actor was a part of the Covid-19 fundraiser, We For India, on Independence Day.





Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged role in creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps. He is currently in judicial custody.



Shilpa Shetty who is also a fitness fan demonstrated how to do breathing exercises. “Hum aise Waqt mein jee rahe hai jahaan pe breathing ya saans lene par sab kuch nirbhar hai. Breathing hi hai jiske zariye hum humare poore system ko protect kar sakte hai. Agar aapka nasal passage cleanse ho jaata hai to aapke brain cells take oxygen Achi tarah se Pohoch, paying our napkin immunity better ho jayegi (We are living in times when everything is dependent on the way you breathe. Through breathing, we can protect our system. If our nasal passage is cleansed, oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased),” she said.





She also clarified how yoga can help rid you of negativity. “Mushkil Waqt mein negative thoughts ka aana swabhavik hai. Lekin use control ke liye prana par Ayam hona about zaroori hai. That is why positive rehne ke liye apni breathing ko Sahi Karne ke liye, Aaj ke time mein pranayam pehle se bhi zyada zaroori ho Gaya hai (It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times. To control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing),” she said.





She also appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 safety precautions. “I hope that these pranayamas will help you in your daily life and your immunity and health,” she said.



Shilpa Shetty has refused to comment on her husband’s arrest as the matter is subjudice. In a statement she shared on social media, she said, “There have been a lot of rumors and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family.” She requested people to let the law take its course, adding “We don’t deserve a media trial.”





