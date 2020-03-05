Sidharth Shukla Finally Talks About His Marriage, Breaks Shehnaaz Gill’s Heart With This Statement

Share

Bigg Boss 13 is over and it made Sidharth Shukla the most eligible bachelor in town. He is almost 40 and still unmarried and was given the tag of sanskari Casanova by the people. He was seen flirting with Aarti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and many others inside the house. And moreover, his relationship with Shehnaz Gill gained a lot of popularity. While the much younger Shehnaz Gill has gone to find her groom on a Swayamver, Siddhart Shukla is still very much single and an eligible bachelor with many girls dying to be his wife.

He went live on his Instagram yesterday and answered some questions from the fans. On Instagram, during the live video chat with fans, when asked about his marriage plans, Sidharth said, “Shaadi ke bare main kya batau, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai.” He then added, “ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud ke pyaar karunga.” Replying to another fan questioning him if he will invite her at his wedding, Sidharth said, “Haan karunga, pehle hone to do, koi milne toh do.” Another fan went on to tell Sidharth Shukla that he needs to get married, the Bigg Boss 13 winner said that he will definitely get married.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also questioned Shukla about marriage. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor replied, “Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Tere nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko,” asking Devoleena to find a bride for him. Talking about his grey shorts, Sidharth also went on to reveal that he handed over his grey shorts to Sana (Shehnaaz Gill). The Bigg Boss 13 winner also shared with his fans during the live chat that his best moment in Bigg Boss was while lifting the trophy.