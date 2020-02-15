Sofia Hayat Wants To Marry Shehnaaz Gill After Depositing Menstrual Blood In Pyramid

Now that Bigg Boss 13 would be over by tomorrow, the fans would have just one thing to look forward to. The Swayamvar of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill. The two are going to have their own Swayamvar in the show and men and women celebrities would be participating to marry them. This is one show that has been getting eyes from all others. Now, people are waiting for the show to commence and one among them is Sofia Hayat.

Sofia took to Instagram and posted an IGTV video where she clearly mentions, “I would much rather marry Shehnaaz than even look at somebody like Paras.” She even went on to call it a ‘stupid shaadi wala show’. Hayat further said she would have agreed to be a part of this show for mere Rs 4-5 crore, but she had been under the impression, that that the makers are calling her to come on the Bigg Boss show. When she came to know that they had called her for some ‘stupid shaadi wala show’, she said ‘No!’

Captioning the video, Sofia wrote, “I was tricked into doing a marriage reality tv show on Colors I will marry Shehnaz over Paraas.” A few days back, Sofia had expressed her displeasure of makers being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. She said, “I am quite upset about what’s happening in Bigg Boss 13, the moment the show seems to be biased towards Sidharth and he is just another Armaan Kohli. It’s almost like this year, they are allowing fights and abuse, it’s like that is the format of Bigg Boss 13.”