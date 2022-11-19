Suniel Shetty Says Nobody Can Take Over Akshay Kumar’s Part In Hera Pheri 3- Deets Inside

According to Suniel Shetty, any actor cannot take over Akshay Kumar’s part in the Hera Pheri franchise. He addressed the reports that Kartik Aaryan had replaced Akshay in his reply. Kartik had been given a different portion, he said.

The Franchise

Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh Rawal played the same characters in the 2000 film Hera Pheri. The three actors reunited in 2006 to work on the follow-up, Phir Hera Pheri. The third and final section has been under development for a significant time.

According to Paresh’s tweet confirming Kartik’s involvement with the production and Akshay’s most recent declaration that he won’t participate in Hera Pheri 3, Kartik would replace Akshay in the movie.

Suniel spoke to Bollywood Hungama in reaction to the speculations and said: “The sweetest thing that could happen would be for Akshay to be welcomed back into the movie. Rumours are circulating that Kartik has assumed Akshay’s role. You can see that Akshay is indispensable. Kartik is now discussing with the producers about taking on a new role. There is thus no space for discussion.”

He said, “Whatever you do, that hole won’t close. What ultimately happens is something that really must be seen. I have Dharavi Bank to keep me busy properly. I haven’t had the opportunity to set aside time to sit down and work on any of this. After November 19, I’ll take some time to look into, understand, and talk about what happened with Akki and the other participants.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that he would leave the Hera Pheri franchise. “My identity has always included Hera Pheri in some manner. Many others, including myself, can recall the incident, and I have pleasant memories. However, we haven’t produced the third part in such a long time saddens me. The movie was offered to me, but I declined it since I wouldn’t like the script or the plot. It fell short of my expectations,” As he had said.