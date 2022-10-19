Twinkle Khanna Shares Funny Clip About Introverts Making Worst Excuses To Not Attend Parties

Bollywood star Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and shared a funny video highlighting the problems of being an introvert. She shares the worst excuses to avoid a party used by introverts. She tried to decide which excuse would work best for her. Fans found it relatable. They shared the worst excuses they used themselves to avoid going out to parties.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a video, where she can be seen reading a book on her study table with her reading glasses on. She was wearing a white shirt with a beige sweater.

As soon as she sipped his tea, she received a message on her phone. It read, “Received an invitation.” Then, she started thinking of excuses and made up the worst excuses to avoid going. She is seen making excuses like ‘I’m sick,’ ‘I cannot come because I have a boil on my bum,’ among others. In the end, she put her phone aside in confusion.

Twinkle captioned it, “Introverts of the world – How often does this happen? Drop a (heart emojis) if it’s every other week and tell me the worst excuse you have ever made in the comments below!” Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “No explanations I just say so sorry won’t be able to make it.”

Fans commented, “People have stopped asking me for a reason,” “My go-to… ‘that sounds like so much fun! I wish I could be there but I already have plans. So sorry to miss out! Byeeee,” “Happens to me every other day! My most used excuse is to make someone in my family fall gravely ill (laughing emoji).”