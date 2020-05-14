When Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumors Went Rife; Actor’s Reply Was Epic

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They make up a power couple and are parenting their little angel Aaradhya together. But did you know that there was a time when everyone thought that things weren’t going good with the couple and there were rumors around their divorce.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in a grand wedding ceremony and now they are proud parents of a girl ‘Aradhya’. There were rumours surfacing on the internet that the things are not going well between the two, in fact, many reports claimed that the two are opting for a divorce. In an old interview, Abhishek was asked about the divorce stories, to which he said that he knows the truth is and he also knows how far to take the media seriously. He further said that he is not going to allow a third party to dictate on their relationship or tell how should they lead their lives. He also said that his wife is aware that he loves her, he knows how much his wife loves him too.

Further on being asked about the misinterpretations by media, Abhishek said that if they are going to misinterpret for their own convenience, they can go ahead. He is a public figure and he cannot make the media happy all the time. He concluded by saying that his marriage life will not be dictated by what media says and it’s not really an issue for him.