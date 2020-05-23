Hi..i m in relationship with a boy from other state n caste.we met in university.after 2 years we get apart n we are in long dist relationship.bs mahine me 1 2 bar milna hota h 10 sal me…4 5 sal se muje pta chka ki wo drink krta h ab to daily krta h,uski apne papa se ni bnti n galia b boht nikalta h….duji trf mene hmesa se socha tha ki ldka jesa mrji ho bt pita na ho kyuki mene apne ghr me bchpan se kalesh dekha tha drink ki vja se,hmara bchpan jwani sb isme gujra n meri mom ne boht struggle b kia tb hm bdey hye h…….ib mera b.f force kr rha h shadi ko,bolta ki chod dega shadi k bad sb,abi me akela hu is lia pita hu,uske ghr walo ko b pta h ki wo pita h,,,,n hm dono abi private job me h,uske upr logo se liye hui money n mere se b li hui money ka udhar h…..wo bolta hm court mrg hi krege bs ns meri koi dahej ki desire h as he know my family condition..i lovd him..bt kya muje compromise krna chahye drink ko lekr?? As he gave me 3 months ki to think.plz genuinly suggest me the solution.