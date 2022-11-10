A Decade To Gangnam Style: Where Is PSY Now? Check Out!

He was the first K-pop idol whose song reached 1 billion views on YouTube. The Gangnam Style became a household name as it became a massive success.

Ten years on, though his tracks never became as successful as Gangnam Style, he’s still a legend and one of the wealthiest K-pop singers. Where is he now? And how is he doing? Let’s find the answers.

Born on December 31, 1977, Park Jae-Sang (better known as PSY) debuted in 2001 with the song Bird. The breakout success of Gangnam Style (2012) transformed not only his career but the entire K-pop industry.

After the euphoria, he released other songs like Father and Gentleman, but nothing matched the Gangnam Style charisma. And after his 2015 collaboration with Ed Sheeran, he vanished from the scene.

He founded a music agency known as P-Nation in 2019. He is married and blessed with two daughters. He has over 3 million Instagram followers and is now taking it by storm.

PSY has a net worth of $70 million and was recently featured in CBS’ PSY All Night Stand. And there he announced that he would be making a comeback this year.

After his official comeback announcement, his followers were eager about his next album. A single or a collab? Speculations were still on.

And he released his ninth studio album, Psy 9th, on April 29, 2022. The album’s lead single That That featured Suga of BTS.

The song got 27 million views in less than 24 hours. It also featured Heize, Jessi, Sung Si-Kyung and Crush in guest appearances.

Psy 9th has twelve songs and is the first release in five years since 4X2=8 (2017). However, the album received mixed reactions.

Many critics called it a mere imitation of Psy’s original styles. Some noticed a lack of melodies and creative lyrics. However, Psy tasted success again as youngsters loved his hilarious dance moves.

The 44-year-old singer is content with his comeback and overall career. His music company represents famous Korean singers, including Jessi and HyunA. And it has recently launched its first K-pop boy group, TNX (The New Six).