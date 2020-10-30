Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal left her fans and followers shocked when she announced her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. Now, D-Day has finally arrived and the actress is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu tonight in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and even Bachelorette went viral on social media. Now, as her fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the bride and groom’s pictures, we’ve got our hands on a few unseen pictures from Kajal’s pyjama party with her girl gang.

Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on social media and she has been giving glimpses of the pre-wedding ceremonies to her fans. Now, a fan page of the actress has shared some unseen pics from the bride’s pyjama party with her girl gang and it looked like the actress had a super fun night with the gang. In the pictures, Kajal can be seen posing with her back to the camera, her friends posed along with her facing the camera. The actress was seen in a maroon robe with ‘Bride’ written on the back. Check out the pictures below:

Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with Gautam Kitchly in a social media post that read, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”