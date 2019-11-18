Bigg Boss 13 Big Revelation: Evicted Arhaan Khan Declares Love For Rashami Desai, Wants To Propose Her Inside House

Bigg Boss 13 has been surprising us with its evictions since the first weekend ka vaar. It was Dalljiet Kaur who got eliminated in the very first week and following her was Koena Mitra. These were certainly two of the biggest names and strongest competitors inside the house. Same has happened every week. This weekend ka vaar saw the elimination of Arhaan Khan, a wildcard contestants who won a lot of hearts with his nature. However, due to a smaller fan base and lesser number of votes, he was eliminated. His alleged girlfriend Rashami Desai broke down at his elimination.

Arhaan Khan suggested Rashami maintain a safe distance from him; however, on his eviction, it looks like the actor is regretting it, at least his latest statements suggest so. In a conversation with Bombay Times, Arhaan Khan confessed that he is in love with Rashami and that he wishes to go back inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, only to propose her for marriage. In fact, Arhaan also stated that he has been missing the actress terribly, that too only after a few hours of his elimination.

Arhaan was quoted as saying, “Rashami was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house. Unki taraf se bhi jo gestures the, toh cheezein kaafi change hone wali thi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. She was shocked and cried a lot when I was leaving the house.” Elaborating more on his feelings for the actress, he added, “I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami.”