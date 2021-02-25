There are many couples in Bollywood who have kept their fans speculating concerning when will they get married. While some are yet to uncover their wedding plans, some had to push their wedding to one year from now given the pandemic. Yet, since things are slowly returning to normal, 2021 may be the year for Bollywood as far as a wedding is concerned. A considerable lot of the much-anticipated big name weddings also were delayed because of the pandemic.



ALIA BHATT AND RANBIR KAPOOR

At the point when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had made an appearance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding in 2018, their fans couldn’t be more joyful. From that point forward, the reports about their marriage had been doing the rounds. From their wedding card turning into a web sensation to the bits of gossip about Alia being a Sabyasachi lady of the hour, the guesses about this beautiful couple’s wedding had consistently earned consideration. Prior there were reports that Alia and Ranbir will get hitched in 2020 however COVID-19 and Rishi Kapoor’s demise had deferred their wedding to 2021. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had uncovered that notwithstanding the pandemic, they would have gotten hitched in 2020.



RICHA CHADHA AND ALI FAIZAL

The head-over-heels-in love couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were good to go to get married in April 2020. It was accounted for that Ali and Richa were good to go to have a fantastic wedding festivity with their loved ones of every three urban areas – Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai. However, because of COVID-19, the couple needed to drop every one of their arrangements. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Ali uncovered that they may get married in mid-2021.



FARHAN AKHTAR AND SHIBANI DANDEKAR

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are quite possibly the most pursued couples of Bollywood. The two have been giving major relationship goals with their few appearances together either on the red carpet or their outings. According to a Filmfare report, it was prior guessed that the two are meeting wedding organizers. As per the reports of SpotboyE, the two were intending to get married in one or the other February or March 2020, however seems like the pandemic has spoilt their arrangements. Albeit the team has not uncovered any insights concerning their wedding, we are anxious to see the two articulate each other as a couple in 2021.



ARJUN KAPOOR AND MALAIKA ARORA

The dazzling couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has been partying like there’s no tomorrow with their affection and their fans are tensely sitting tight for them to stroll down the path. In an interview with The Times Of India, Malaika had discussed her marriage and had uncovered that she is wanting to extend her business, and taking everything into account, it can’t be anticipated. Be that as it may, with such a lot of adoration noticeable all around, no one can tell whether they would take their relationship to the following level in 2021.



SHRADDHA KAPOOR AND ROHAN SHRESTHA

The guesses of Shraddha Kapoor dating her beloved companion and pro-big-name photographic artist, Rohan Shrestha have been coasting noticeable all around for a long while. Some time back, in an interview with The Times Of India, Sharddha was tested about her marriage possibilities with her supposed playmate, Rohan. To which, Shraddha had reacted by saying that she is excessively busy with her expert responsibilities to try and consider marriage. Yet, there have been reports about the two anticipating strolling the path in 2021.



SUSHMITA SEN AND ROHMAN SHAWL

At the point when Sushmita Sen had presented her sweetheart, Rohman Shawl, we were unable to hold our excitement. From get-aways to celebrations, the beautiful diva has been sharing looks at how cheerful they are as a group of four, including her two children, Renee and Alisah. Sushmita and Rohman’s wedding gossipy tidbits have been causing a buzz in the media. As per the reports of DNA, the team had examined about their marriage with their separate families and were wanting to get married in 2020. Yet, presently, we are wanting to consider them to be a couple in 2021.