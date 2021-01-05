Share

It seems that Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war is not going to end anytime soon. It all started after Kangana Ranaut misidentified an elderly woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest. Soon she started receiving a lot of criticism and backlash from the netizens including celebrities and Diljit Dosanjh was one of them, which resulted in a Twitter war between Kangana and Diljit. Now, after few weeks, Kangana again took a jibe at Diljit Dosanjh for holidaying abroad while the farmers are still struggling on the streets.

Recently, Diljit shared a series of photos from his vacation while posing in a bright orange jacket enjoying the snow, and replying to which Kangana Ranaut tagged him as a ‘local revolutionary’. Kangana wrote, “Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti… (After instigating the people, making the farmers sit on the streets, local revolutionary is enjoying the chilly winter abroad. This is what I mean when I say ‘local revolutionary’.”

In response to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi language, has clapped back at Kangana by saying how she lives with misconception. Diljit also went on to offer her his PR person’s job. “You live with such misconceptions about yourself, don’t think Punjabis have forgotten what you’ve done. We will have our answer for you soon,” wrote Diljit. He added, “I don’t understand what her problem with farmers is. Ma’am, all of Punjab is with the farmers. No one is talking about you.” He also joked about hiring Kangana as his PR by tweeting, “Enu Mai PR Lai Na Rakh Lava ?”

