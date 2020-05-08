Loading...

Rishi Kapoor left us all in shock as he suddenly lost his life. The actor was diagnosed with cancer two years back and fought the battle till the end. Being his strongest pillar Neetu went with the actress to New York for his treatment. However, just the day after Irrfan Khan’s demise, Rishi Kapoor was also gone on 29 April 2020.

Expressing her grief, Alia Bhatt took her insta and wrote, “What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life… for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!”

Student of the year actress further added, “In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him… today probably most of us can say he is like family- because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! We will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!” Looking at the emotional note, the wife of the late actor, Neetu Kapoor posted it comment on the post that said ‘Love You’ followed by the heart emoticon.

Neetu kapoor also shared her feelings along with a picture she shared on her Instagram. Sharing a picture she wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart..🙏 @rfhospital”

We hope that the actor rest in peace.