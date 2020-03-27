Gauri Khan Revealed That Shahrukh Was Extremely Possessive, ‘Didn’t Let Me Wear White Shirt Calling It Transparent’

Share

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan are the power couple that everyone aspire to be. They have been together since the days when they had no stardom. However, we might feel that these two might have some really different relationship than what we have. But that’s so not true. They are also the same. They share the same trust and the same nok-jhoks that all other regular couples share.

During a chat show with Simi Garewal, back in 1997, Gauri Khan had opened up about SRK’s possessive ways during their courtship. She said, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.” Shah Rukh himself agreed and explained his side, saying that it stemmed from lack of ownership, and felt like he had to control and while doing so, he had become very cheap.

Shah Rukh said, “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like, somehow to control, and I had become very cheap.”

Gauri Khan then mentioned how she dealt with this situation and Shah Rukh Khan’s extreme possessiveness. She said, “I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise you will never see me again.’”