It is a well-established fact that Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood but with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Bhaijaan’s humongous popularity has been eclipsed by Hero Of Migrants Reigns, his Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood.

Though his popularity not like Salman’s, he has definitely become popular after his generous gesture towards the migrant workers who wanted desperate help in these dark times. Sonu Sood turned out to be a Hero Of Migrants Reigns for many as he helped migrants to send off to their native state who were stranded in the city.

Questions like ‘what is Sonu Sood’s helpline number?’ ‘Sonu Sood arranges bus.’ ‘Sonu Sood helping migrants,’ have been frequently asked by the Indian audience. After his generous gesture to the people, the actor met with the Governor of Maharashtra to brief him about his efforts.

For the same, the official handle of the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted, “Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours.

Having said that, as we were speaking of popularity, we took a quick glance to the Google Trends in India and on your social media timelines, it will show you why Indians are more interested in finding out what’s up with Sonu Sood rather than looking up for Salman who is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has also made contributions and is doing his bit. He ensured that daily wage workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic do not go hungry.

The actor’s close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he is providing rations to the daily wage workers whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown. Not just that, reportedly, he is also transferring funds to the daily wage workers of the film industry.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness…Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all…special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020

Just recently, the Dabangg 3 actor donated to the front line warriors of Mumbai by giving them hand sanitizers of his brand, FRSH to the Mumbai Police department.