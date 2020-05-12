Inside Tour Of Shahrukh Khan & Gauri’s ’18-Crore Villa’ In Dubai; The Bedroom Is To Die For

Take an inside tour of Shahrukh Khan & Gauri‘s ’18-Crore Villa’ in Dubai. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri are a power couple that has managed to fight all odds and stay together. They have three kids- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The family is a happy and complete small family that lives in Mumbai. Their house, Mannat is certainly one of the most exquisite buildings in Mumbai. But that’s not all.

It was only a few months back when Gauri khan gave us never seen sneak-peak inside their home, Mannat in Mumbai. It was for the Vogue India’s Casa Vogue edition, for which Gauri had given an inside tour into Mannat including her walk-in wardrobe, the master bedroom, the terrace, personal quarters and expansive entertainment spaces. Take a look at the pictures of Mannat.

Now, that you have seen the Mannat from the inside, let us give you an inside tour of Shahrukh Khan & Gauri’s ’18-Crore Villa’ in Dubai. Shahrukh and Gauri have named this villa ‘Jannat’, which is located at K Frond of Palm Jumeirah, that happens to be the largest artificial archipelago in the world. This villa was gifted to Shahrukh by Nakheel, a Dubai based property developer as a formal present in September 2007, after he had obtained approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per a report published in GQ India, the villa is set on a 14,000 sq. ft plot and spread over 8500 sq. ft, the interiors of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s villa is restricted and highly secured, while the exteriors are open for the visitors. According to the same portal, Jannat is priced at a whopping $2.8 million which amounts to around Rs 18 crores. The Khan villa consists of six bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a myriad of top-notch luxurious amenities such as a private pool and beach with facilities for deep sea fishing and water sports. Jannat has a view of the Dubai skyline, which is one of the exclusivities of the mansion. Take a look at the pictures:



