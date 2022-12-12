Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Reveals What He Misses Most About Being Centre Of MCU!

The renowned Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr., who was recently in the spotlight for attending the New York Film Festival premiere of the highly anticipated Netflix documentary Sr., opened up during an interview with Deadline, he talked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what he misses most about it. Continue reading for more.

According to Robert Downey Jr., in an interview with Deadline, he asked, In the Marvel Universe, what is the most fascinating aspect of being the center of attention?

To which the two-time Academy Award nominee spoke in great detail about his Marvel experience, saying, “What I miss the most?

“I’ve spent years working with Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau, and it all seems like a dream now.”

Downey recalled working with Shane Black on Iron Man 3 in the middle of his Marvel career, saying, “…we’d just had Exton and shot it primarily in Wilmington, N.C.” It was both idyllic and provocative.”

“And The End, when I realised I’d made so many close friends in the MCU cast, and the Russo Brothers helping me appreciate Tony’s story,” the Iron Man star said.

Downey was most recently seen in Avengers: Endgame, where he played Tony Stark.

He has starred in Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). (2018). Robert Downey Jr.

famously turned down Chris Smith’s offer to make a documentary about his life; instead, they created a homage to his late father with a Netflix documentary called Sr., commemorating the life and major career of director Robert Downey Sr.