Kareena Kapoor Doesn’t Allow Son Taimur Ali Khan To Eat At Birthday Parties: Strict Diet Revealed

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest Bollywood actresses. She gained a lot of baby weight when she was pregnant but soon lost it all and surprised everyone with her fit Avatar. She is pretty strict about fitness and health. And that goes same even for her son Taimur Ali Khan. He has some pretty strict restrictions on his diet and is not allowed to eat all the things that other kids his age eat.

During an interaction with dietician Rujuta Diweka, Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan was asked about their three-year-old son’s diet. To which Kareena said, “I am hyper paranoid. He (Taimur) goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that’s also wrong, he can…,” adding to the conversation Saif added, “He eats chips, though.”

While revealing Taimur’s daily food menu, Kareena said, “khichdi, idli dosa and healthy kind of home-cooked food”. Kareena Make sure that Taimur eats accordingly the menu. “Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month… he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn’t like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he’s got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl,” said Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Angrezi medium’ and next will be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.