KWK 8: Rani Mukerji Blames Karan Johar For Not Casting Older Stars As Romantic Leads; He’s Speechless

Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 6 featured Kajol and Rani Mukerji. They duo ganged up on Karan Johar as he asked why they were not doing love stories. Rani Mukerji was asked about her statement on ‘mature love stories’ in the latest episode of chat show. The host Karan Johar asked her what she meant when she sarcastically said during a recent interview that ‘only women mature, the men get younger’.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji in Koffee With Karan season 8

When Karan Johar said the film industry can be ‘ageist’, Rani interrupted to say, “No, I don’t think it is only the industry. Let’s not be harsh on the industry. I think, the industry does what they (the makers) expect will be accepted by the audience or not.” Karan then said, “How do we know? The audience might just very well accept a love story… it would be lovely to see a Kajol-Shah Rukh romance. I mean why won’t we see it?”

To this Rani said, “Because a filmmaker like you is not making it.” After a moment of silence and awkward smiles from Karan and Rani, Kajol said, “And cut to next question please.” Karan then said, “I have been put in my place, thank you very much (looking at Rani)… I think before anything else… let’s just get the hell out of here.”

Rani Mukerji blames Karan Johar for not casting older stars as romantic leads

Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who were casted in Karan Johar’s first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), also opened up about their relationship in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. When Karan brought up issues that the duo had during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol called it ‘organic distance’ due to work, and added that both preferred it that way. On this, Rani said that the distance did appear a bit ‘strange’ to her as she had known ‘Kajol didi’ ever since she was a kid.