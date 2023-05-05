‘Lived In A Chawl’: Palak Tiwari Opens Up On Mother Shweta Tiwari’s Struggling Days!

TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is touching great heights in her career at a young age. After tasting fame with her music video Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu, Palak took a direct entry into films with megastar Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. In a recent interview, the budding actress spoke about the struggles her mother faced before becoming a household name with her TV show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’.

Recalling Shweta’s struggling phase, Palak said that her mom has seen everything. She has had a tremendous graph both personally and professionally. Her growth was exponential in every literal sense and growth in quality of life too. Palak shared that when Shweta started out, she along with Palak’s nana, nani and mama used to live in one-bedroom space designed like a chawl. All this has made Shweta value things and not take anything for granted as it doesn’t come easily.

Praising her mother’s endurance of bad times, Palak further said one thing which is really commendable about Shweta is that she realized the kind of life she wanted for any of her future generations, and she ensured that.





Palak revealed that many of their relatives backtracked from their statements when Shweta made it big in the acting industry. She stated, “My mom told my Nani at a very young age that the only thing she excels at is acting. But she came from a very orthodox family where they say, ‘Why would they do that?’ They were really judgmental of my nani for letting my mom to choose this career. However, now the same people call my nani and me and tell that they knew Shweta would be a star.”

Before even making her Bollywood debut, Palak enjoyed a humongous fan following. She is often seen hanging out with other star kids like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda among others.