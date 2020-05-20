Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has been in the headlines for few days for sending a notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance and she has been quite vocal about that. In an interaction with media, she has clearly mentioned that problems started rising between the two just after their marriage. The two have been married for more than ten years now. Aliya went to say that there are no chances of reconciliation between the two and she wants the sole custody of their children daughter Shora and son Yaani.

As per a new report published in Mid-Day, Aliya who has gone back to her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey is in the headlines for her growing closeness with Peeyush Pandey, who is a former business head of Viacom’s spotlight section. The report further states that Anjana aka Aaliya has put a new display picture on her WhatsApp which shows Aaliya and her rumoured close friend Peeyush together. Alia met Peeyush through Nawaz during a party.

While talking to Bombay Times, she said, “Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjali Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”

She further added, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation. I have raised them (kids) and I want their custody.”

Well, it’s seems like a new beginning for Aaliya.