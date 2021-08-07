Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Rushed To Hospital From Luv Ranjan’s Film Set, Says “My BP Had Dropped Down”

Recently, Nushrratt Bharuccha was rushed to a hospital after her blood pressure dropped on the set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. The actress Nushrratt Bharuccha reportedly was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a vertigo attack. Although the actor Nushrratt Bharuccha isn’t hospitalized, doctors have suggested she take complete rest for a minimum of 15 days.

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha confirmed that she was diagnosed with vertigo. According to her, the pandemic has taken a toll on everybody be it emotionally or physically. The actor further detailed how she stayed at a hotel, close to the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next to make traveling easier for her.

Nonetheless, suddenly after three weeks of shooting, the actor’s health reportedly deteriorated. Nushrrat Bharuccha seemingly assumed that she might get better in a day or two. But she had to be reportedly wheeled into the Hinduja Hospital.

Even as film shoots have resumed in Mumbai, Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film has been stalled given the film’s lead star Nushrratt Bharuccha’s health care. As per a report in The Times of India, Nushrat was keeping unwell for the past few days but the matter escalated when she had to be taken to the hospital directly from the film’s set.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor opened up about her health and told the publication, “I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today’s times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot.”

“I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiraling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55,” she said.

Nushrratt Bharuccha continued, “By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalized; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest.”

Her collaboration with Luv Ranjan is still kept under wraps but reportedly the director is soon going to make an official announcement about the same. In addition to this, the actor was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. She has several interesting projects including Ram Setu, Hurdang, and Chhori in the pipeline.

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans. On the work front, She is currently working on Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu.

Brief of Nushrratt Baruccha:

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films. In 2011 buddy drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked her first commercial success. She had her biggest successes by portraying the female lead in the comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, Dream Girl in 2019, and Chhalang in 2020.