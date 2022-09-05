Ms Briganza To Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe: Here Are 5 Iconic Bollywood Characters As Teacher

On September 5, Teachers Day is observed nationwide to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a former president of India. Teachers play a crucial role in one’s formative years and often have an impact that is only realized years later. Many actors and actresses have played teachers and professors throughout the years. Bollywood movies have been fairly successful in creating memorable characters that we can all identify with. These are some personalities, like Ms. Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots, that we can’t help but adore anyway. So let us introduce you to some of our favorite Bollywood educators.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Ms Braganza

The gorgeous English professor Ms. Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was portrayed by Archana Puran Singh. The crowd was quite fond of her character. With her short skirts and diva-like demeanour, she made a big statement as her role. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji played the key characters in the movie.

3 Idiots – Viru Sahastrabuddhe

If you recall this exchange- “The race of life. If you don’t go swiftly enough, another person will pass you and proceed more quickly “Viru Sahastrabuddhe, also known as Virus, played by Boman Irani, has therefore stuck with you. He was most known for his haughtiness, insistence on following the status quo, and abhorrence of second best.

Main Hoon Na – Chandni Chopra

Chandni Chopra gave us all an emotional thrill every time she appeared on screen, because Shah Rukh Khan seemed to hear the song every time she walked past because of her gorgeous georgette sarees and her seductive energy.

Taare Zameen Par – Ram Shankar Nikumbh

One of Taare Zameen Par’s main characters, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, is portrayed by Aamir Khan. He was an art instructor who added color to the life of Darsheel Safary, a.k.a. Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi.

Hitchki – Naina Mathur

Aspiring teacher Naina Mathur, played by Rani Mukerji, has Tourette Syndrome. After multiple interviews and rejections, she finally gets the job of her dreams. It demonstrates how one can seize opportunities from disadvantages.