Pankaj Tripathi is one of the best actors in Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself in the film world. Recently, the multi-talented actor was seen in the film ‘Mimi’. People liked his character very much. Mimi’s movie got a lot of love from the audience. To date Pankaj Tripathi has played winning characters too, he has been well-liked. But recently Pankaj Tripathi made such a disclosure that can break the hearts of the fans.

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi has given a shocking statement. During a media interaction, Pankaj Tripathi said that he was tired of acting. He said that he is thinking that he should take a break from acting for a while. Pankaj Tripathi told that at this time he has many big projects. Let us tell you that the success of Mimi made him an actor in the main cinema.

During a special conversation with the media, Pankaj Tripathi said- ‘I always want to make things interesting in life, so that I do not get bored with anything. I carve out every moment so that my enthusiasm is always there. It has always been my endeavor to entertain people with whatever I do in life. Usually, I get inspired and when I was doing theatre, I was also trained for it. It is very important to me that people do not see unreality in whatever I am doing.

Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘I think acting is a tough job. Although people find it very easy to see. There have been times in my personal life when I feel that all work should be stopped. I should think about this journey once again because I may be working more than necessary. I must try to find myself’.

Pankaj Tripathi also said that his main job is not to act but to travel and eat. He said I love to travel. I got the opportunity to travel because of films. I have no other motivation to work in films. Pankaj Tripathi told that he does not like to party too much. Pankaj said that with people with whom he has worked in films, pictures are seen with them.

Although Pankaj Tripathi made his debut with the Kannada film ‘Chigurida Kanasu’. But his debut in Hindi films was with the film ‘Run’ in the year 2004. After this Pankaj Tripathi worked in many films. Talking about Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming films, he will soon be seen in the film 83 with Ranveer Singh.