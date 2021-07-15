The wedding day of TV show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar is getting closer and both are going to tying the knot tomorrow i.e. on 16 July 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting for photos and videos from the couple’s pre-wedding ceremony to the upcoming wedding. Now it is a matter of happiness that the special rituals before the marriage of the couple have started. Rahul’s name has been applied in Disha’s hands. Meanwhile, a beautiful video of her is getting viral.

Actually, Rahul Vaidya has shared a video on his official social media account. In this, he is seen dancing with Disha. In this video, both are seen dancing on Shahrukh Khan’s popular song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakna’. At the same time, fans are congratulating the couple for their coming life.

Along with this, many pictures and videos are coming out while preparing for the families of both. Before this, Disha and Rahul have also got the impression of their hands cast. Some of whose pictures and videos became increasingly viral.

The couple has sent e-invites to their close friends and family. Along with this invitation, he has also sent a personal message, in which it is written, ‘We want to make you a part of our special day and seek your blessings. Will look forward to meeting you.’

Only 50 people will attend the wedding of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. Recently, Rahul had told that other people have not been invited due to Corona. Celebrities like Ali Goni, Toshi Sabri, Mika Singh, and Vindu Dara Singh will perform in his sangeet ceremony.

Let us tell you, Rahul and Disha had announced the news of their marriage on 6 July 2021. Both had issued an official statement from their respective Instagram handles. Announcing the wedding date, the couple wrote, “With the blessings of our families, we are very happy to share this special moment with you all. We are very excited to tell you that our wedding is going to happen on 16th July 2021. Together we are going to start this new chapter of love and togetherness, for this we need your love and prayers. Love, Disha and Rahul.”