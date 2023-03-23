Sania Mirza Performs ‘Umrah’ In Mecca With Family; Fans Ask “Umrah Without Shoiab?”

For the past two years, notable figures and Indian celebrities have been following the trend of undertaking Umrah. The majority of Muslim celebrities share photos from the twin holy cities of Madinah and Makkah.

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, recently announced her retirement and said goodbye to her renowned career. Prior to Ramadan, Sania recently travelled to Medina with her family to offer prayers and ask for blessings from the Almighty. Her followers are showering her with so much love and blessings as a result of the pictures from the same event are going viral on the internet.

Sania Mirza visits Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Sania Mirza posted several images of her trip to Medina, Saudi Arabia, ahead of Ramadan on March 22, 2023, via her Instagram account. Sania’s parents, her sister Anam, and her baby Izhaan were all seen in the lovely photographs, which were just too adorable to ignore. In the photos, we can also see Anam’s husband and other family members, but her daughter Dua, who is wearing a hijab, stole. Sania captioned her images as: “Allhamdulillah. May Allah accept our prayers.” Irfan Pathan responded to her post as, “Ameen”. Huma Qureshi several heart emojis in her comments section. Rakshanda Khan remarked, “May Allah accept all your duas.”

A guide to Umrah rituals

For those who are unaware, the term “Umrah” refers to a pilgrimage to Mecca that is a shorter form of the yearly Hajj gathering. Umrah, which means “visiting a crowded place” in Arabic, denotes this. Muslims have the chance to reaffirm their faith, ask for pardon, and pray for their needs during umrah. Those who do so, it is claimed, are absolved of their sins. Furthermore, it is entirely voluntary. The tradition holds extreme spiritual value for the Muslims.

When Sania Mirza was asked about Shoiab Malik’s absence

Internet users flooded the comment section with messages shortly after the pictures were shared. While some people praised the tennis pro, others questioned why her husband Shoaib Malik wasn’t there in the photos. As a result, this ignited more spark to the duo’s ongoing divorce rumors.

Asking Sania about her husband Shoaib Malik, one of the users wrote, ” “Where is Shoaib Malik”? Another wrote, “Just that Shoaib brother is not in it.” A third netizen commented, “Umrah without mehram?”

Sania Mirza has been in the news for her personal life. She is in the news due to rumours of her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Insider sources claim that the couple has already broken up and is currently co-parenting their son, despite there being no formal confirmation of this. Sania’s mysterious social media posts often raises speculations regarding her relationship breakup.

Sania Mirza’s professional career

After getting married in 2010 and relocating to Dubai, Shoaib and Sania apparently ended their marriage. In the midst of separation rumours, the couple is now hosting “The Mirza Malik Show” on UrduFlix. The Indian Tennis fame, Sania Mirza has played a significant part in giving a successful boost to Tennis in India.

Mirza’s Cinderella match against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the first round at the Dubai Tennis Stadium ended in a 6-4, 6-0 loss for the Indian tennis star and her American women’s doubles partner Madison Keys. Mirza has previously declared her intention to retire following the WTA 1000 competition in Dubai.

Celebs who will perform Umrah rituals this year

Television actress, Hina Khan is presently in Saudi Arabia for the purpose of performing her first Umrah, this year. She keeps her fans informed by sharing experiences about her journey.

Social media celebrity, Faisal Shaikh, also known online as Mr. Faisu, recently travelled with his family to conduct Umrah. His caption can be interpreted as, “Our first Umrah together. May Allah hear our wishes and lead us in the correct direction.” If reports are to be believed, various other celebs are also expected to take trips to Mecca Sharif.