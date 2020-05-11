Motherhood is one of the best feelings in the world and every woman yearns to experiment that. Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood diva, is a mother to the young Viaan. She married the business tycoon Raj Kundra and then had her son a few years later. However, she has been trying for a second kid for a long time but was not able to give birth due to many medical complications and that’s when she opted for surrogacy and became a mother through that. Shilpa Shetty Opens Up About Her Miscarriages & Decision To Go For Surrogacy: Deets Inside.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty has opened up about all of these things. While talking about the surrogacy, Shipa told the entertainment portal, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered with an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages.so it was a genuine issue.”

She went on to add, “I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child.”

Earlier, In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa revealed that Samisha was born after three attempts. "We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month," she added.