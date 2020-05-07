Loading...

Sasural Simar Ka actors, Deepika and Shoaib make one of the most lovely couple of the telly town. Being a television star or a celebrity has its own share of perks and loss, there are certain boundations and struggles that these daily soap actors have to deal with every day. All their fans love to invade their privacy. They want to know all about their favourite star’s personal life.

As everyone is facing lockdown these days, Shoaib conducted ‘Ask me Anything’ on his official Instgram handle. During this QnA, a fan asked him, “Aap baby KB pan karoge…Sorry ye aapki prsnl lyf he BT mera maan hua puchne ka isliye puch liya (When are you planning to have a baby…sorry it is your personal life but I felt like asking, so asked).” To this, Shoaib replied, ‘Jab pata hai personal hai toh phchna hi kyu (why ask when you know it is personal).” Well, that was epic man.

Though, the two are sister-in-law, the affection and love they share for each other is nothing less than that shared by two real sisters. From indulging in adorable social media PDA, to showering words of gratitude and love, they have ticked all the right boxes when it comes to family and bonding. We still haven’t forgotten the special poem that Saba wrote for her dear bhabhi on Dipika’s first birthday after marriage.

Dipika shares an amazing bond also with her sister in law and mother in law. She even expresses her love for them in her insta post. Recently when the actress, who shares an adorable bond with her in-laws especially with her sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim went on a shopping spree with her nanad, and shared a Boomerang with her from the complex. Though there were only two words; “With her”, followed by a heart emoji, written as her caption, the fun filled video was enough to show the special bond the two shares with each other.